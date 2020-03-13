Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources Inc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $289.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.40 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 12.60%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $5.40 to $4.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.77.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.92. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.