Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, CSFB set a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$120.64.

TSE:CNR opened at C$97.97 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$94.17 and a one year high of C$127.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $75.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$121.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$119.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 36.88%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.46, for a total transaction of C$1,003,692.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,879,540.23. Also, Director Donald Carty bought 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$124.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$408,891.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,700,566.06. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,451 shares of company stock worth $427,559 and sold 25,798 shares worth $3,100,524.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

