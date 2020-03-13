Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Boosted by Cormark

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Cormark lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued on Monday, March 9th. Cormark analyst M. D. Whale now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Cormark also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. HC Wainwright upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 36.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $5,977,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

