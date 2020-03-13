Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Reduced by Analyst

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for ADIDAS AG/S in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ADIDAS AG/S’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ADDYY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

ADIDAS AG/S stock opened at $95.95 on Friday. ADIDAS AG/S has a 12-month low of $91.00 and a 12-month high of $176.36. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

