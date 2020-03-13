Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Franco Nevada Corp Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:FNV)

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Franco Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.03 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.64.

Shares of FNV opened at $95.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a P/E/G ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.21. Franco Nevada has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $122.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.36 and a 200-day moving average of $101.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is 54.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Franco Nevada by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

