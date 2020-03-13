Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Calavo Growers, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Calavo Growers in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.30 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CVGW. TheStreet lowered Calavo Growers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

CVGW stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.91 million, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.14. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $100.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,298,000 after buying an additional 18,018 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,988,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 414,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,572,000 after purchasing an additional 100,312 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 391,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 357,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,025,000 after acquiring an additional 198,892 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 2,100 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $174,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,996,469.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 41,052 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $3,429,073.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,807,659.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,106 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

