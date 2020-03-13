Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Issued By William Blair

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRHC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from to in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

TRHC opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.37. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $69.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.18.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,274.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 17,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $824,277.29. Following the sale, the president now owns 751,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,184,596.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $168,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,315.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,406 shares of company stock worth $3,793,135. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

