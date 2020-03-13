Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Sterling Bancorp Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBT)

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 30.49%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SBT. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of SBT opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $243.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $3,240,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 490,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 202,540 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 105,928 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 421.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 107,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 86,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 789.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

