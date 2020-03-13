Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Prologis Inc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prologis in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Edward Jones downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $70.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.06. Prologis has a 12-month low of $62.01 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $8,344,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Prologis by 57.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 64.05%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.