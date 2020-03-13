Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Organogenesis Holdings Inc Reduced by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Organogenesis in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

ORGO has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Organogenesis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $313.96 million and a P/E ratio of -9.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%. The company had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Organogenesis by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.