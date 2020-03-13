Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a report released on Sunday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $483.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.79 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OAS. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Johnson Rice downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $278.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.25. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 7.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 82,599 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 151,917 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 500,081 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 42.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 58,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.