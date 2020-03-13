Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Brighthouse Financial Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Brighthouse Financial in a report released on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $9.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $19.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $39.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

