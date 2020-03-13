Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Brigham Minerals Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.67 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.07.

MNRL opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 624.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham acquired 10,000 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $98,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $51,371,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 231.58%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

