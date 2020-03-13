Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Decreased by B. Riley

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Avid Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Avid Technology’s FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $311.98 million, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 579,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 118,819 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,338 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 1,576.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 33,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $5,918,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

