Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Corp Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research note issued on Monday, March 9th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AOS. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.28.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average of $46.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,788,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,069,000 after buying an additional 1,027,106 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,036,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,316,000 after buying an additional 520,947 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,159,000 after buying an additional 410,940 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 746,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after buying an additional 355,160 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

