Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Southwestern Energy Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SWN. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

NYSE:SWN opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

