Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Parkland Fuel Corp Issued By Raymond James (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkland Fuel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland Fuel’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Parkland Fuel alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PKI. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. AltaCorp Capital increased their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.30.

Shares of Parkland Fuel stock opened at C$30.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.10. Parkland Fuel has a 52 week low of C$29.81 and a 52 week high of C$49.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.13.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Fuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.