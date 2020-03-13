Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Organogenesis Holdings Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Organogenesis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

ORGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Organogenesis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of ORGO opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $313.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth $962,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 12,569.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 117,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 116,144 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 577.2% during the fourth quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 115,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 98,716 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 57,572 shares during the period. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

