Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of PFIE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. 32,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,779. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $47.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 5.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Profire Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 327,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 93,400 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 589,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 27,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 794,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 114,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

