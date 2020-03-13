Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Position Boosted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,172,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 5.1% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Procter & Gamble worth $271,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 328,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,052,000 after acquiring an additional 42,649 shares in the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 244,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,545,000 after purchasing an additional 39,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $101.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $275.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.71. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $99.09 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

