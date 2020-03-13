Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Price Target Raised to C$9.75

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PVG has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

PVG opened at C$8.10 on Tuesday. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of C$7.65 and a 52 week high of C$18.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

