Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Upgraded by Roth Capital to Buy

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Pretium Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 336,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

