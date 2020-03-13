Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) versus SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Financial Survey

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) and Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SVB Financial Group and Premier Financial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVB Financial Group $3.53 billion 2.16 $1.14 billion $21.73 6.79 Premier Financial Bancorp $85.91 million 1.89 $24.20 million N/A N/A

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Financial Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares SVB Financial Group and Premier Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVB Financial Group 32.20% 19.33% 1.73% Premier Financial Bancorp 28.16% 10.45% 1.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SVB Financial Group and Premier Financial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVB Financial Group 0 6 11 0 2.65 Premier Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $272.33, suggesting a potential upside of 98.84%. Given SVB Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SVB Financial Group is more favorable than Premier Financial Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of Premier Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Premier Financial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

SVB Financial Group has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats Premier Financial Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services. This segment also provides foreign exchange services; export, import, and standby letter of credit; investment services and solutions; investment advisory services; vineyard development loans; and equity valuation services, as well as invests in debt funds. The SVB Private Bank segment offers private banking services, such as mortgages, home equity and capital call lines of credit, restricted stock purchase loans, and other secured and unsecured lending products. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services that manage funds on behalf of third party limited partner investors. The company also offers asset and private wealth management, and private equity investment services. It operates through 27 offices in the United States; and offices in Hong Kong; Beijing and Shanghai, China; Frankfurt, Germany; Bengaluru, India; Herzliya Pituach, Israel; and London, England. SVB Financial Group was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The bank offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The bank offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. It offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, it has an asset value of 1.7 million USD. The bank has generated a net income of 20,168 USD in December 31, 2017. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Huntington, West Virginia.

