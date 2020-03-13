Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.27

Shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.27 and traded as low as $12.76. Premier Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 77,400 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Premier Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Premier Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFBI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 55,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 289,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Premier Financial Bancorp in the third quarter worth $158,000. 31.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

