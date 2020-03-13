Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.36

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.36 and traded as low as $3.00. Prada shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36.

About Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF)

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

