PNM Resources’ (PNM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Barclays

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.65% from the company’s current price.

PNM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

NYSE:PNM opened at $39.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $408.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

