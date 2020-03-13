Playkey Reaches Market Capitalization of $272,147.87 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $272,147.87 and approximately $19,327.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded 47.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.09 or 0.02091200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00191165 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 212.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00043940 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00023474 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

