Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,033,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,801 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.14% of Planet Fitness worth $77,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $43,316,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,225,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,170,000 after purchasing an additional 621,011 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 4,254.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 313,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,416,000 after purchasing an additional 306,356 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 595.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 210,619 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 165,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 132,112 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

In other news, Director Craig R. Benson bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $1,586,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.57 per share, with a total value of $1,271,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.70. 86,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,256. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.50. Planet Fitness Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.17 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.54.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.