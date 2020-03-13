Piper Sandler Weighs in on ChemoCentryx Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for ChemoCentryx in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 79.28% and a negative net margin of 153.59%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ChemoCentryx from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on ChemoCentryx from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $51.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 42,631 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,146,897.16. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 118,878 shares in the company, valued at $5,986,696.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pui San Kwan sold 1,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $39,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,334.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 773,347 shares of company stock worth $32,765,288. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.