Piper Sandler Lowers Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Neutral

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Cfra cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $405.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.91. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $16.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.49 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,724 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,236.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 641,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,133,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 337,705 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $20,936,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,134,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,508,000 after purchasing an additional 40,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

