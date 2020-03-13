Piper Sandler Comments on PennyMac Financial Services Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 21.09%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

PFSI stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $39.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $35,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $168,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,158,304 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.82%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

