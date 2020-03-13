Piper Sandler Comments on First Midwest Bancorp Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Midwest Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $194.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 23.08%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $13.48 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,819,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,822,000 after acquiring an additional 206,954 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 283,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 87,625 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 15.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

