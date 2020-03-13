Pioneer Energy Services (PESXQ) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS: PESXQ) is one of 27 public companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Pioneer Energy Services to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Energy Services and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Energy Services -11.10% -43.95% -7.88% Pioneer Energy Services Competitors -57.85% -9.32% -5.66%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pioneer Energy Services and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Energy Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pioneer Energy Services Competitors 826 2203 1883 74 2.24

As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 870.75%. Given Pioneer Energy Services’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pioneer Energy Services has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Energy Services and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Energy Services $575.79 million -$49.01 million -0.03 Pioneer Energy Services Competitors $1.12 billion -$349.35 million -0.38

Pioneer Energy Services’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Pioneer Energy Services. Pioneer Energy Services is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Pioneer Energy Services has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Energy Services’ peers have a beta of 2.08, meaning that their average stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Pioneer Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Pioneer Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pioneer Energy Services peers beat Pioneer Energy Services on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia. It also provides well, wireline, and coiled tubing services to various exploration and production companies in the onshore oil and gas producing regions in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and Rocky Mountain states. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a fleet of 113 rigs with 550 horsepower and 12 rigs with 600 horsepower; and 9 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Drilling Company and changed its name to Pioneer Energy Services Corp. in 2012. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. On March 1, 2020, Pioneer Energy Services Corp., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

