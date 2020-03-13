Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.70

Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.70 and traded as low as $9.89. Pimco Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 354,300 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.
About Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL)
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
