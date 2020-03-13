Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.70

Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.70 and traded as low as $9.89. Pimco Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 354,300 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68.

Get Pimco Income Strategy Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $699,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 154,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 61,594 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

About Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.