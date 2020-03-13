Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.80

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.80 and traded as low as $15.55. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 249,100 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 156,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 103,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 46,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PCN)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

