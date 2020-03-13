Phore Price Reaches $0.0748 on Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, Phore has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.0748 or 0.00001346 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Nanex and IDAX. Phore has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $19,867.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005457 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 73.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000301 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 20,393,308 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Cryptopia, IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

