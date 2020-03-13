Philip Mallinckrodt Sells 26,827 Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 (LON:SDRC) Stock

SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 (LON:SDRC) insider Philip Mallinckrodt sold 26,827 shares of SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,893 ($24.90), for a total value of £507,835.11 ($668,028.30).

Shares of LON SDRC opened at GBX 1,744 ($22.94) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,402.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,403.69. SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 has a 52-week low of GBX 1,763.20 ($23.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,645 ($34.79).

Get SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 alerts:

About SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.