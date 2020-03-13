Philip Mallinckrodt Sells 26,827 Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 (LON:SDRC) Stock

SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 (LON:SDRC) insider Philip Mallinckrodt sold 26,827 shares of SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,893 ($24.90), for a total value of £507,835.11 ($668,028.30).
Shares of LON SDRC opened at GBX 1,744 ($22.94) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,402.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,403.69. SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 has a 52-week low of GBX 1,763.20 ($23.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,645 ($34.79).
