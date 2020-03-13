Petroshale (CVE:PSH) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Petroshale (CVE:PSH) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$0.35 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$1.10.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Petroshale from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Petroshale stock opened at C$0.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 million and a PE ratio of 2.39. Petroshale has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.55.

PetroShale Inc, a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and consolidation of interests primarily in the North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks. It owns interests in the Antelope field covering an area of 1,639 net acres located in North Dakota; approximately 1,931 net acres in the South Berthold area of North Dakota; approximately 340 net acres in the North Nesson area; and approximately 120 acres in the Stockyard Creek area of North Dakota, the United States.

