Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $1,376,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded down $9.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.04. The stock had a trading volume of 13,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,318. Penumbra Inc has a 52 week low of $122.40 and a 52 week high of $194.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 117.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.64 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,237,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,233,000 after purchasing an additional 167,084 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,112,000 after purchasing an additional 45,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,667,000 after buying an additional 343,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,928,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

