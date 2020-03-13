Peel Hunt Reiterates “Reduce” Rating for Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Peel Hunt reissued their reduce rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PHNX. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 662 ($8.71) to GBX 658 ($8.66) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 846 ($11.13) to GBX 904 ($11.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 749.40 ($9.86).

PHNX stock opened at GBX 584.10 ($7.68) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of GBX 626.40 ($8.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 806 ($10.60). The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 746.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 719.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a GBX 23.40 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.81%.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

