Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for STV Group (LON:STVG)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Friday, January 24th.
Shares of STV Group stock opened at GBX 362.08 ($4.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 419.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 396.10. STV Group has a 1 year low of GBX 336 ($4.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 455 ($5.99).
About STV Group
STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.
Read More: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.