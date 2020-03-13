Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for STV Group (LON:STVG)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of STV Group stock opened at GBX 362.08 ($4.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 419.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 396.10. STV Group has a 1 year low of GBX 336 ($4.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 455 ($5.99).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from STV Group’s previous dividend of $6.30. STV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

About STV Group

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

