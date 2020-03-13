Paul Read Buys 1,200 Shares of Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) Stock

Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) insider Paul Read purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £420.50 ($553.14) per share, for a total transaction of £504,600 ($663,772.69).

Shares of LON:PNL opened at £401 ($527.49) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 16.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is £430.75 and its 200-day moving average is £423.45. Personal Assets Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 413.40 ($5.44) and a 52 week high of £440.50 ($579.45).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.84) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

