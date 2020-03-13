Patientory Price Hits $0.0020 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, Patientory has traded 39.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Patientory token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, LATOKEN, Upbit and Bittrex. Patientory has a market cap of $138,701.18 and $427.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.09 or 0.02091200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00191165 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 212.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00043940 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00023474 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Upbit, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

