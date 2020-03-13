Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$17.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th.

PSI opened at C$8.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.05. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.17. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of C$8.16 and a 1-year high of C$21.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.46%.

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at C$347,150.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

