Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at Raymond James

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland Fuel’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. AltaCorp Capital boosted their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.30.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$30.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Parkland Fuel has a 12 month low of C$29.81 and a 12 month high of C$49.22.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

