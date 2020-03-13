Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Price Target Cut to C$47.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Parkland Fuel’s FY2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

PKI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lifted their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parkland Fuel has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.30.

TSE:PKI opened at C$30.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Parkland Fuel has a 1 year low of C$29.81 and a 1 year high of C$49.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.13. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

