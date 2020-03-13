Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Lowered to $145.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $185.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.09.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $130.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.10. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $126.19 and a 12 month high of $215.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,121,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,177,000 after buying an additional 27,118 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,494,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,780,000 after buying an additional 106,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,877,000 after buying an additional 78,927 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,634,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,431,000 after buying an additional 47,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

