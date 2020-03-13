Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. Acquires 78,000 Shares of Stock

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $976,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at $9,326,686.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PK traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.36. 212,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,851,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.42. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.53%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $544,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from to in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.