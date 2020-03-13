Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) Shares Sold by Emerald Investment Partners LLC

Emerald Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,857 shares during the period. Pacer WealthShield ETF makes up about 4.0% of Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF were worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after purchasing an additional 186,986 shares during the period.

PWS opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53.

Further Reading: Beta

