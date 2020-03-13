Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by Lodge Hill Capital LLC

Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares during the quarter. Owens Corning makes up approximately 6.4% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $23,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OC traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.90. 204,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,258. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average is $62.20. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

OC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.90.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

